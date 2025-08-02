Urvashi Rautela alleges her Dior bag was stolen at London airport during Wimbledon visit

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is making headlines yet again for a reason beyond fashion, films or her infamous interview quotes. The actress recently took to her social media to report a complaint of her luxury Christian Dior brown bag which got stolen from the baggage belt of London’s Gatwick Airport. According to her the incident happened after she landed on UK to attend Wimbledon for which she was flying in from Mumbai via Emirates airline.
In an official statement released by the team of the actress read, "As a Platinum Emirates Member and a global artist attending Wimbledon, I am deeply disheartened to report that our Christian Dior brown baggage was stolen from the baggage belt at London Gatwick Airport, following our Emirates flight from Mumbai.” What made this whole situation scary for Urvashi was carried all the necessary documentation for luggage. “Despite holding our baggage tag and ticket, the bag went missing directly from the belt area an alarming breach of airport security,” she added.
Urvashi raised this issue on her social media platform tagging both @gatwickairport and @emirates, as well as the Metropolitan Police, in hopes of getting her bag. “Injustice tolerated is injustice repeated. Our @wimbledon @dior brown baggage was stolen from the belt at @gatwickairport after flying @emirates from Mumbai during #Wimbledon. baggage tag & ticket above. Urgently requesting help to retrieve it.”
As per new reports, no assistance was provided by Emirates customer service to the actress even after lodging a complaint at the time of the incident. While the actress is desperately seeking help to find her lost bag, the internet did what its best at. Social media users were quick to explode with memes, and jokes. One user commented on her post, “First Indian to lose baggage returning from Wimbledon!” While others poked fun at her OTT presentation of Labubu dolls on a designer bag.
Earlier this month, Urvashi garnered lot of attention on the internet for her look at the final match of Wimbledon championships. The actor donned a ivory midi dress and carried a Hermes bag which she had decorate with four Labubus.
