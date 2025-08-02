Urvashi Rautela alleges her Dior bag was stolen at London airport during Wimbledon visit

In an official statement released by the team of the actress read, "As a Platinum Emirates Member and a global artist attending Wimbledon, I am deeply disheartened to report that our Christian Dior brown baggage was stolen from the baggage belt at London Gatwick Airport, following our Emirates flight from Mumbai.” What made this whole situation scary for Urvashi was carried all the necessary documentation for luggage. “Despite holding our baggage tag and ticket, the bag went missing directly from the belt area an alarming breach of airport security,” she added.

Urvashi raised this issue on her social media platform tagging both @gatwickairport and @emirates, as well as the Metropolitan Police, in hopes of getting her bag. “Injustice tolerated is injustice repeated. Our @wimbledon @dior brown baggage was stolen from the belt at @gatwickairport after flying @emirates from Mumbai during #Wimbledon. baggage tag & ticket above. Urgently requesting help to retrieve it.”