Barbie steps towards inclusivity with new Type 1 diabetes doll

The world of Barbie has made a big step towards inclusivity with the introduction of a new doll with type 1 diabetes (T1D), sporting a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) and insulin pump. The latest member of Mattel’s Fashionistas line, created in partnership with Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF), is designed to raise awareness and empower kids who live with chronic conditions.

The new Barbie doll wears a fashionable blue polka dot dress, light blue boots and matching purse. The blue colour was deliberately used as a worldwide symbol of diabetes awareness, quietly initiating conversations regarding the condition. Her diabetes accessories include a CGM on her arm, held in place by heart-shaped medical tape and an insulin pump around her waist. A pink phone showing a CGM app is also presented, providing a realistic look at how glucose levels are shown in real life. The pale blue bag can hold symbolic diabetes supplies or treats, needed to regulate blood sugar.

Krista Berger, Barbie Senior Vice President and Global Head of Dolls, pointed out the brand’s purpose, “Barbie helps shape children’s early perceptions of the world, and by reflecting medical conditions like T1D, we ensure more kids can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love.”