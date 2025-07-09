Haircare routines: All you need to know about scalp steaming

Scalp steaming is very much achievable at home and there are not one but three different ways to get the perfect scalp steaming method. The easiest way is to use the hot water option in your regular shower which creates the steam itself. The second is to dampen a towel in hot water and wrap it over your head. Seal it with a shower cap and wait for 15-30 minutes. The third option uses an electric hair steamer over the scalp for over 15-20 minutes. However whatever you do, make sure that you don’t opt for the scalp steaming method if you are already suffering from eczema or scalp infections. Moreover, do not over steam your scalp in terms of temperature and frequency which should not ideally exceed more than two times a week. After the scalp steaming always rinse your hair with cold water. Scalp steaming works best as part of a longer process of deep conditioning or detox treatment or before applying hair oil, serums or growth treatments.