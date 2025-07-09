Haircare routines: All you need to know about scalp steaming

Sometimes, going down the classic way helps in taking care of the hair and skin more than ever. To get a nourishing hair scalp, you can check out the process of scalp steaming. All that actually happens is application of warm steam, which helps in opening up the hair follicles and pores. Once the follicles are pores are open, the scalp and hair remains hydrated and paves way for more nutrient absorption. Scalp steaming is a process which specially benefits those with dry or curly hair, and flaky and clogged scalp. Scalp steaming is an interesting process if you are not aware of it and exploring its natural benefits to the hair is important.
Scalp steaming is very much achievable at home and there are not one but three different ways to get the perfect scalp steaming method. The easiest way is to use the hot water option in your regular shower which creates the steam itself. The second is to dampen a towel in hot water and wrap it over your head. Seal it with a shower cap and wait for 15-30 minutes. The third option uses an electric hair steamer over the scalp for over 15-20 minutes. However whatever you do, make sure that you don’t opt for the scalp steaming method if you are already suffering from eczema or scalp infections. Moreover, do not over steam your scalp in terms of temperature and frequency which should not ideally exceed more than two times a week. After the scalp steaming always rinse your hair with cold water. Scalp steaming works best as part of a longer process of deep conditioning or detox treatment or before applying hair oil, serums or growth treatments.
How does scalp steaming benefit your hair?
There are several benefits of scalp steaming. It deeply hydrates the hair which makes it best for brittle, dry or curly hair. It is good for scalp health as it is known to soften dead skin cells and removes dandruff, flaky discharges and acnes. Circulation is boosted by stimulating hair growth which eases out blood supply in the hair. With the opening of pores, it allows the hair to receive oils, treatments and conditioning agents which makes the hair manageable and soft.
