10 things to keep in mind before buying hair extensions

Keep these in mind before purchasing quality hair extensions or differentiating between real ones and fake extensions.

Real vs fake extensions

Whenever you are buying hair extensions, always opt for the human hair extensions. These look ore natural and feel like an extended part of your hair maintaining continuity. Fake hair, especially ones made with synthetic materials can be cheaper in comparison by they are difficult to maintain and manage, they do not work well with heat tools, are prone to getting tangled more often and do not last for a long time.

Opt for Remy hair quality

For the unversed a remy hair refers to extension where the hair cuticles are in the same direction. This helps in keeping the hair free from tangling and also increases its life span. If you opt for non-remy quality, it might come cheap on your pockets but there will be associated hair managing problems which you would not want to face in the long run.

Match the volume

Understand your hair quality and volume first before making the purchase. This is to make sure that the extension is almost same as your natural hair and once you put it on, there is no discontinuity in looks or aesthetics. Also, make sure that the extension is of the desired length.