10 things to keep in mind before buying hair extensions

If you are thinking of getting hair extensions, you need to bank upon the material, the source, its durability and longevity and quality. Before making any kind of purchase, tick these ten boxes so that you can have stress-free hair extensions.
Keep these in mind before purchasing quality hair extensions or differentiating between real ones and fake extensions.
Real vs fake extensions
Whenever you are buying hair extensions, always opt for the human hair extensions. These look ore natural and feel like an extended part of your hair maintaining continuity. Fake hair, especially ones made with synthetic materials can be cheaper in comparison by they are difficult to maintain and manage, they do not work well with heat tools, are prone to getting tangled more often and do not last for a long time.
Opt for Remy hair quality
For the unversed a remy hair refers to extension where the hair cuticles are in the same direction. This helps in keeping the hair free from tangling and also increases its life span. If you opt for non-remy quality, it might come cheap on your pockets but there will be associated hair managing problems which you would not want to face in the long run.
Match the volume
Understand your hair quality and volume first before making the purchase. This is to make sure that the extension is almost same as your natural hair and once you put it on, there is no discontinuity in looks or aesthetics. Also, make sure that the extension is of the desired length.
Colour match
Match the colour of the extension with that of your own hair. This makes sure that the extra hair blends seamlessly with your natural hair leaving no room for people to find out the difference. If needed, sometimes, extensions are coloured or dyed before actually fixing them on your hair.
Comfortable attachments
Hair extensions have different types of attachment systems. From clip-ons to tape –in to sew-ins and fusion, are the regularly available ones. Use an attachment system that you are comfortable in and would cause less pain to your scalp. If need be, consult an expert on this.
After attachment maintenance
The actual haircare starts after you have attached the extension to your head. They need regular washing, deep conditioning and minimal exposure to heat.
The cost dilemma
Hair extensions do not come cheap. It is best to save up and buy a good quality extensions which might be on the higher price range but has more longevity than trying for a quick fix solution which stays for a few days.
Opt for branded ones
With hair extensions, try not to purchase them from local stores but from well-known branded stores. Check their reviews and then make a decision. Make sure the brand you are opting for has after –purchase support system, helpline availability and if required return policies.
Consider scalp health
Before making the purchase it is suggested that you consult an expert on your own hair quality. Make sure that your natural hair and scalp are fit enough to take the load of an extension. Also, get the extensions fitted from the professionals as any attachment problems might injure the scalp and hair.
Sourcing
Although a parameter that is often overlooked but always check the credibility of the source of your hair extensions.