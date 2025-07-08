Haircare tips: 10 blow-drying mistakes you should avoid

Do you blow dry your hair frequently after rinsing it? Are you following the right steps to do it? Here’s a quick guide to getting your blow drying basics correct.
10 tips to keep in mind while blow drying your hair
Dry your hair first
Most people make the mistake of starting to blow dry directly on wet hair. That needs to be avoided. Ideally after a rinse, towel dry your hair for 15-25 minutes and then start the process of blow drying.
Use a heat protectant
Whenever you use a heating tool, whether it is a blow dryer or straightener, make sure to use a heat protectant spray or serum before using it. This helps in locking the moisture in the strands, preventing split ends and breakage and any other form of damage to the hair and the scalp.
Use the right brush
Blow drying needs you to continuously brush your hair. And this should not be done with any kind of brush. Ideally, use a ceramic or wooden brush which is round if you want to add volume to the hair or opt for a paddle brush if you want to straighten your hair. Using the wrong type of hair would lead the hair to tangle up and metal brushes aren’t suggested because it would heat up by absorbing the heat from the dryer.
Keep a distance
In an attempt to blow dry faster, one forgets to keep a distance between the dryer and the hair / scalp. If you keep it too close to the head it might cause burns and injuries. Try to keep it at least 6 inches away from the hair.
Never miss the nozzle
If you think that removing the nozzle of the hair dryer would dry off a larger area of hair in quick time then it is a myth. It promotes nothing but uneven drying, frizz and a lot of hot air blowing around you through the hair dryer. Always use the nozzle so that it can specifically direct heat to a particular chunk of hair and quickly dry it.
Check the direction
Do not blow the air upwards or against the hair cuticle. It will not serve the purpose and instead, cause frizz and damage the hair cuticle. Thus is it best to direct the hot air downwards towards the growth of the hair cuticle for best results.
Avoid using highest heat
In order to speed up the process, often you tend to use the hair dryer in its highest heat option. But that can lead to serious hair damage. Thus it is best to use it on low to medium heat.
Parting your hair is must!
Always organise your hair in smaller chunks and direct the hair dryer nozzle to one chunk at a time. It ensures fast and smooth drying of hair.
The cool setting has a purpose
Most of the time, we dry our hair with the heat levels, brush it and we think that the hair drying is complete. But step out, and the hair is all over your face and messy. That is because the last touch was missing. And that is to blow dry the hair with the cool level. This helps in locking the style and setting.
Do not over dry
Avoid blowing on the hair after it is dry. Over drying can cause hair damage by making it brittle and promoting hair breakage.