Haircare tips: 10 blow-drying mistakes you should avoid

Have you been holding the hair dryer and blowing it on full heat while blow drying your hair? Here is a ten-step guide to get the perfect blow dried hair.

Dry your hair first

Most people make the mistake of starting to blow dry directly on wet hair. That needs to be avoided. Ideally after a rinse, towel dry your hair for 15-25 minutes and then start the process of blow drying.

Use a heat protectant

Whenever you use a heating tool, whether it is a blow dryer or straightener, make sure to use a heat protectant spray or serum before using it. This helps in locking the moisture in the strands, preventing split ends and breakage and any other form of damage to the hair and the scalp.

Use the right brush

Blow drying needs you to continuously brush your hair. And this should not be done with any kind of brush. Ideally, use a ceramic or wooden brush which is round if you want to add volume to the hair or opt for a paddle brush if you want to straighten your hair. Using the wrong type of hair would lead the hair to tangle up and metal brushes aren’t suggested because it would heat up by absorbing the heat from the dryer.