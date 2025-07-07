How to identify between dandruff and flaky scalp?

How often have you brushed your hair only to find white flakes dominating your shoulder area? Well, if you do find them take a moment to identify what they are before treating them accordingly. Both dandruff and flaky scalp have white flake discharges but it is important to identify the source so that one can start of treatments which vary for each cause.
How to tell apart between dandruff and flaky scalp?
While on the first go both seem to be the same. But it is not so. Upon closer inspection, each has their own characteristics. Dandruff is generally yellowish or white and are almost always sticking to the hair itself. They hardly fall off on their own unless brushed thoroughly. Flaky scalp, on the other hand are dry, small and white which easily fall off even without brushing. It is quite similar to the dry skin and dead skin cells especially during winter.
If you see white flakes around your shoulders then examine your scalp carefully. If it is red due to constant itching and oil secretion then it is dandruff but if the scalp is dry, dehydrated, tight and itches once in a while, not always, then it is flaky scalp.
The phenomenon of dandruff occurs due to oily scalp, dermatitis or an overgrowth of yeast. This mainly happens due to hormonal changes, stress, heavy oil secretion and delay in regular washing of the scalp. Flaky scalp is a result of dry skin, chemical filled product usage, climate change and dehydration.
How to deal with dandruff and flaky scalp?
If you are unable to identify the symptoms then the best thing to do is use an anti-dandruff shampoo for a week. It works best for dandruff-filled hair. If you were suffering from dandruff, then the use of the anti-dandruff shampoo will lessen your irritation. However, if the problem still persists then it is clearly flaky scalp and you should switch to using hydrating shampoo, oiling your hair, and using products which are gentle on the scalp. Additionally try and not use too many heat equipments as that would adversely affect a flaky scalp. If the problem persists still, then it is best to take the opinions of a dermatologist.