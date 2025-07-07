How to identify between dandruff and flaky scalp?

While on the first go both seem to be the same. But it is not so. Upon closer inspection, each has their own characteristics. Dandruff is generally yellowish or white and are almost always sticking to the hair itself. They hardly fall off on their own unless brushed thoroughly. Flaky scalp, on the other hand are dry, small and white which easily fall off even without brushing. It is quite similar to the dry skin and dead skin cells especially during winter.

If you see white flakes around your shoulders then examine your scalp carefully. If it is red due to constant itching and oil secretion then it is dandruff but if the scalp is dry, dehydrated, tight and itches once in a while, not always, then it is flaky scalp.