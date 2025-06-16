Haircare hacks: Does the LCO method help in locking hydration?

Come summers and monsoons and you see your hair becoming dry, frizzy and totally out of control. It sometimes boils down to managing your hair taking more time and effort than managing your life. Your selfies and groupfies with flying and unsettling hair leave you irritated and wanting for a better hair texture and quality. This is where the LCO haircare method comes in. Short for Liquid, Cream and Oil, it is method of hydrating your hair and locking it in, so that it becomes manageable and your smile is restored.
To retain moisture in your hair strands for the longest time, especially in high humidity and tropical climates, you need to apply Liquid, Cream and Oil in exactly this specific order. First, liquid stands for leave-in conditioner or a hydrating spray, which would provide moisture to the hair. Second, a moisturising cream for the hair that would add softness and hydration. Third, oils like jojoba, or olive etc which lock the hydration and moisture and also adds shine.
What is the process of LCO?
LCO uses four very simple steps and only five products, which are often found in your vanity. Choose the perfect shampoo and conditioner for your hair and apply them. Rinse thoroughly and towel dry. Your hair should be clean and damp, and not completely dry when you move on to the next step which is to apply the leave –in conditioner or hydrating spray evenly on your hair. After which add in the cream and conclude by applying light oil to lock the moisture.
Why should you try the LCO method of hair care?
There are three primary reasons why you might want to try the LCO method. For those who have dry hair, this method helps in hydrating the locks and sealing in the moisture so that it becomes smooth, manageable and shiny. Moisture-locking also helps give some volume to the hair. Moreover, the application of cream readies the hair for any heat tools like curlers or straighteners. For those who have a natural low porosity hair texture, they should try this method at least once where the cream percolates through the hair layers and the oil locks in the moisture, thus breaking the curse of moisture resistance.
