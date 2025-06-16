Haircare hacks: Does the LCO method help in locking hydration?

To retain moisture in your hair strands for the longest time, especially in high humidity and tropical climates, you need to apply Liquid, Cream and Oil in exactly this specific order. First, liquid stands for leave-in conditioner or a hydrating spray, which would provide moisture to the hair. Second, a moisturising cream for the hair that would add softness and hydration. Third, oils like jojoba, or olive etc which lock the hydration and moisture and also adds shine.

What is the process of LCO?

LCO uses four very simple steps and only five products, which are often found in your vanity. Choose the perfect shampoo and conditioner for your hair and apply them. Rinse thoroughly and towel dry. Your hair should be clean and damp, and not completely dry when you move on to the next step which is to apply the leave –in conditioner or hydrating spray evenly on your hair. After which add in the cream and conclude by applying light oil to lock the moisture.