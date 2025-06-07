Get the celebrity-like, sleek and classy wet hair at home

The wet hair trend is on the rise! Locking the look with your glamorous outfits, especially during the summer brunches or cocktail parties is one thing that you must not miss out on. Take out 10 minutes after your hair wash and seal that messy, wet hair look to increase the glam quotient in you. Several international celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Hailey Beiber, Megan Fox, Khloe Kardashian, Bella Hadid to Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty and Katrina Kaif, closer to home have sported this look over the years. Now instead of sulking about wet hair, turn it into a glam statement to make heads turn.
Getting the wet hair look is not rocket science! In fact, it can be done with readily available haircare products at home. All you need to do is know when to apply what.
The Basics
First and foremost, you need wet hair. Get a thorough rinse and deep condition your hair. Leave it wet and if you want, you can at most opt for a towel dry method. But never completely dry it off. If you want you can apply a basic hair serum.
Set it up
Have an idea of the kind of look you want. If you are confused you may take cues from popular celebrities who have often sported the wet hair look on several red carpet moments of events. Consider if you would like to have a fully back brushed wet hair look, or the messy and wavy wet hair look or the partly combed look. Once you have an idea apply hair setting gel and brush your hair accordingly. In case you see that your hair is starting to naturally dry use water spray to make it wet. The gel will lock the look for a long time.
Seal it with a Spray
Lastly, before you wrap up your make-up with a make-up stay serum, apply the same for the hair. Use a hair serum to add that gloss, shine and glam to the look. It also protects your hair from the hair gel constituents.