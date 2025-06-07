Get the celebrity-like, sleek and classy wet hair at home

Getting the wet hair look is not rocket science! In fact, it can be done with readily available haircare products at home. All you need to do is know when to apply what.

The Basics

First and foremost, you need wet hair. Get a thorough rinse and deep condition your hair. Leave it wet and if you want, you can at most opt for a towel dry method. But never completely dry it off. If you want you can apply a basic hair serum.