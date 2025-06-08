Hairbrush Hacks: How to keep wooden hairbrushes fungus-free during monsoon?

With these five simple steps you can have a clean and fresh wooden brush, free of hair strands, fungus, odour and anything unwanted.

Cleanliness in the key

After your brush your hair, be mindful of removing any loose strands of hair from the brush. This prevents hair strand build-up. Also, clean it thoroughly after every one or two weeks with a gentle solution. These solutions can be easily made at home with ingredients that are also safe for your scalp. Thus, even if there are any traces of the solution, it will not have any after effects on your hair. For making a solution you have to mix a few drops of tea tree oil in half cup of water. Do not dip the wooden base in the water but only the bristles. Wipe the wooden handle with a damp – not wet- cloth. The wiping solution can be a mix of vinegar and water.

Dry well after wash

The wooden brush should be kept dry all the time as any dampness attracts fungi and bacteria. In order to do this avoid sunlight or direct drying equipments. All you need to do is either keep the bristles faced down on a dry towel so that it can soak it, or dab a dry towel in the rest of the wooden handle so that the wetness is absorbed.