Hairbrush Hacks: How to keep wooden hairbrushes fungus-free during monsoon?

Every time you see your wooden hairbrush do you find strands of hair stuck to it? Combing it through your wet hair and finding it damp afterwards? See bubbles of fungus growing on the brush? Wooden brushes, like the material itself, tends to attract fungi and bacteria during the damp and wet weather. This is not very difficult to prevent but all you need is an observant mind, a few hacks up your sleeves and your wooden brushes are polished and as good as new.
With these five simple steps you can have a clean and fresh wooden brush, free of hair strands, fungus, odour and anything unwanted.
Cleanliness in the key
After your brush your hair, be mindful of removing any loose strands of hair from the brush. This prevents hair strand build-up. Also, clean it thoroughly after every one or two weeks with a gentle solution. These solutions can be easily made at home with ingredients that are also safe for your scalp. Thus, even if there are any traces of the solution, it will not have any after effects on your hair. For making a solution you have to mix a few drops of tea tree oil in half cup of water. Do not dip the wooden base in the water but only the bristles. Wipe the wooden handle with a damp – not wet- cloth. The wiping solution can be a mix of vinegar and water.
Dry well after wash
The wooden brush should be kept dry all the time as any dampness attracts fungi and bacteria. In order to do this avoid sunlight or direct drying equipments. All you need to do is either keep the bristles faced down on a dry towel so that it can soak it, or dab a dry towel in the rest of the wooden handle so that the wetness is absorbed.
Store it right!
Always keep the brush in a well-ventilated area so that it remains dry. Many have the tendency of storing the hairbrush in the bathroom. But it is a place which is inherently wet most of the time, the exact condition which should be avoided while storing a wooden brush. If you use a cup or brush holder to store them then you may place silica sachets or charcoal so that excess moisture is regularly absorbed. Also, make sure that the brush is not stored in a place which is dark and damp.
Protective Coating
Just like you oil up your hair before a wash, you can also apply a light coat of coconut or mineral oil on the wooden part of the hairbrush. This coating helps in keeping moisture off the bay. This can be done once every two to three weeks. It should be a very light coating and dab off the excess otherwise it might get transferred to your hair a few times right after application and make your hair oily.
Spot the signs
While taking precautions are absolutely necessary, they are never a guarantee that molds will not attack the wooden hairbrush. In case you see dark spots, smell bad odour or see fuzz; immediately apply a vinegar or tea tree oil solution to clean the surface. In case the mold is deep within the brush and at a spot you are unable to clean, then it is best to replace it.