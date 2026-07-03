Sage for the Ages brings jazz, neo-soul and protest to Hyderabad

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Much has happened in the place I live, Auroville. Trees have been felled to make way for someone’s imagination of what development is. But those of us who live here can’t see a superior way of life that doesn’t have trees. The cutting of trees was just the beginning. Along with forced development came evictions of residents, demolition of homes and murky land transfers between the government and unknown parties. When you zoom out, you see that the same thing is happening everywhere else in the country. This disrespect for nature and the environment is already causing us so much harm. I can’t believe that most people aren’t doing anything about it. I had to speak about the things that affect us because I’m deeply hurt by policies that don’t take nature and the environment into consideration. We’re all complaining about the heat — it didn’t happen overnight. All of this inspired the album.