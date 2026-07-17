Who was Salabega, Lord Jagannath’s Muslim devotee, who is also celebrated during Rath Yatra?

Salabega continues to be a very distinct devotee of Lord Jagannath. He was born on September 16, 1592, on Radhashtami at Cuttack, near Lalbeg Fort. His father was a Muslim warrior named Lalbeg, while his mother was a Brahmin widow named Lalita. Even though his mother had been forcefully converted into a Muslim due to her marriage with Lalbeg, she always continued to worship Lord Jagannath.

Salabega: The Muslim devotee whose faith became a part of Rath Yatra tradition

According to reports, Lalbeg was the Subadar of Bengal during the reign of Emperor Jahangir in 1607. He summoned his son Salabega to join hands for a battle against Afghan rebels. However, Lalbeg met with his death in the course of the battle, and Salabega got severely injured. When his state became very critical, Lalita took the aid of Hindu sadhu Bala Mukunda, who recited the Maha Mantra and applied the vibhuti on his forehead. After that, he recovered miraculously, strengthening his devotion to Lord Jagannath.