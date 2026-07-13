Inside Baripada's Rath Yatra, where women alone pull Goddess Subhadra's chariot

Every year, as millions turn their eyes to Puri for Odisha's grand Rath Yatra, another centuries-old procession quietly unfolds the following day in Baripada. Smaller in scale but no less steeped in devotion, the town's 450-year-old Rath Yatra is often called Dwitiya Srikshetra, the Second Abode of Lord Jagannath. Yet what makes it truly remarkable is not just its age or royal legacy, but a tradition found nowhere else in the world: the chariot of Goddess Subhadra is pulled exclusively by women.

The origins of this festival lie in a moment of exclusion that transformed into an enduring act of faith.

The 450-year-old Rath Yatra where Goddess Subhadra's chariot is drawn by women

According to historical accounts, the roots of Baripada's Rath Yatra stretch back to 1575, when Maharaja Baidyanath Bhanj established the Haribaldev Jew Temple. The decision came after members of the royal household and army from the erstwhile Mayurbhanj kingdom were reportedly denied entry into the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

In response, the king established the Haribaldev Jew Temple at Baripada so the people of Mayurbhanj could worship Lord Jagannath closer to home.