How are Rath Yatra and Durga Puja connected?

With Rathyatra just nine days away, the festival that is all about Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra, also marks the countdown While Durga Puja (celebrated in autumn) and Rathyatra (celebrated in mid-summer. While they may look like completely different festivals on the surface, in Bengal, they share a deep, beautiful, and structural connection.

Are Ratha Yatra and Durga Puja really connected?

Rath tanle, Durga ashe, quite literally means that if you pull the strings of a rath, or Jagannatha's chariot, Goddess Durga will follow too. But if you ask who has written this or on which scripture this is found, no one will probably be able to answer, yet you would find one who doesn't know this saying.

Technically, there isn't any real or magical mechanical connection between a chariot in Puri and a puja in Kolkata.