5 temples in India where non-veg prasad is served as a sacred offering

Temple practices in India are very diverse. Although vegetarian prasad is available in most temples, there are certain holy sites where non-veg prasad is served to the deity and then distributed among worshippers, which is part of a long tradition dating back centuries. Such rituals are associated with Tantrism, tribes and other regional practices. Such temples can be found from Assam to Kerala.
The Kamakhya Temple is among the most significant Shakti Peethas in India, situated at Nilachal Hills in Guwahati. The legend goes that the genitalia of Goddess Sati fell here; hence, the temple serves as an iconic representation of motherhood.
For instance, during the Ambubachi festival, which is held once a year, the temple stays closed for three days as devotees believe that Goddess Kamakhya experiences her period. After the temple opens, devotees are offered special non-veg prasad like goat meat and fish chutney. This food highlights the temple’s connection with Tantric rituals.
The Muniyandi Swami Temple, located in Vadakkampatti, close to Madurai, is renowned for the annual celebration when thousands of worshippers come together for an elaborate food offering. The temple is dedicated to Lord Muniyandi, who is believed to be a guardian god and an incarnation of Shiva.
The main attraction during this festival is the chicken and mutton biryani made in large pots and served to the devotees during the morning hours. For the devotees, consuming the sacred food is one of the main aspects of their worship ritual. This is a tradition that makes the temple ground a fusion of religion and local cuisine.
Parassinikadavu Temple, located in the Kannur District, is a shrine to Lord Muthappan, a revered deity whose worship involves folk dances known as Theyyam. The temple is symbolic of the culture of the native people, particularly fishermen and farmers.
The devotees are given fried fish and toddy as prasadam. This practice symbolises the way of life of the region. In addition to that, the practice is inclusive in its nature, since people of all caste and religion are invited here.
Situated in the Birbhum district, Tarapith Temple is considered one of the most renowned temples of Tantric worship in Bengal. The temple is devoted to the worship of Maa Tara, who is an aggressive avatar of Goddess Kali.
Special non-veg prasad like goat and fish are offered along with other customary items to please the goddess. For instance, the offerings of food are viewed as a spiritual medium linked to the power of the goddess.
Within the premises of the Jagannath Temple in Puri, there is the Vimala Temple that practices its own tradition, which highlights the distinctive spiritual history of Odisha. This temple worships Bimala, who is an incarnation of Durga.
Fish taken from the holy pond of Markanda and goat meat are presented before the goddess and then distributed as Bimala Prasadam. This ceremony is performed before the gates of the Jagannath Temple are opened, reflecting unique practices followed at the same temple premises.
The non-veg prasad for devotees is not just food; it is a holy offering associated with history and beliefs.
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