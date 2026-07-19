5 temples in India where non-veg prasad is served as a sacred offering

The Kamakhya Temple is among the most significant Shakti Peethas in India, situated at Nilachal Hills in Guwahati. The legend goes that the genitalia of Goddess Sati fell here; hence, the temple serves as an iconic representation of motherhood.

For instance, during the Ambubachi festival, which is held once a year, the temple stays closed for three days as devotees believe that Goddess Kamakhya experiences her period. After the temple opens, devotees are offered special non-veg prasad like goat meat and fish chutney. This food highlights the temple’s connection with Tantric rituals.