Saawan month: Why this sacred period Is dedicated to Lord Shiva

The Saawan month has a unique significance in Hindu culture. It is the most revered month in which people worship Lord Shiva. The link between the Saawan month and Lord Shiva has been established through legends of sacrifice and devotion. It is believed that praying to Lord Shiva in this month brings peace and protection.

The story of Samudra Manthan and Neelkanth that made the Saawan month special for Lord Shiva

Samudra Manthan is one of the major myths associated with Lord Shiva in this month. As per Hindu mythology, the devas (gods) and asuras (demons) churned the cosmic ocean to extract Amrit, the nectar of immortality. Many divine objects came out of it, but there was one very dangerous thing that also emerged from it. This thing was a very dangerous poison named Halahala. This poison was so deadly that it had the power to destroy the whole world.