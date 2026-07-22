The mystery of Nidhivan: The mystical forest where no one stays past dark

Nidhivan in the holy city of Vrindavan, which is in Uttar Pradesh, is one of the most mysterious places associated with Lord Krishna and Radha. This place is famous for being the dwelling ground of mysterious Tulsi trees and ancient beliefs that this grove locks itself up during the night. It is believed that the grove turns into a holy place at night.

Nidhivan: Why is this sacred forest closed after sunset?

The gates of Nidhivan are closed after the Sandhya Aarti ceremony, and no one, including priests, sadhus, or even any locals, stays here at night. As per an old tradition, it is believed that Lord Krishna and Radha come back to this place at night to play Raas Leela.