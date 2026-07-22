The mystery of Nidhivan: The mystical forest where no one stays past dark

Nidhivan in the holy city of Vrindavan, which is in Uttar Pradesh, is one of the most mysterious places associated with Lord Krishna and Radha. This place is famous for being the dwelling ground of mysterious Tulsi trees and ancient beliefs that this grove locks itself up during the night. It is believed that the grove turns into a holy place at night.
The gates of Nidhivan are closed after the Sandhya Aarti ceremony, and no one, including priests, sadhus, or even any locals, stays here at night. As per an old tradition, it is believed that Lord Krishna and Radha come back to this place at night to play Raas Leela.
As per local beliefs, monkeys and peacocks also move out of the place well before dusk. The tales handed down from generation to generation relate instances of individuals who had tried to stay back in the forest during nighttime and subsequently had to suffer some serious repercussions, like loss of eyesight or loss of mental stability.
The forest contains many small, hollow Tulsi trees that are bent and twisted toward the ground. They appear in pairs, as per belief, since it signifies divine companionship. As per the legends, they signify the Gopis who join Krishna for the Raas Leela.
The barren land under the trees and the evergreen appearance of the trees have made this mystery more intriguing about the grove. To the devotees, all these natural elements make the forest spiritually significant.
Rang Mahal, situated within the grove, is thought to be one of the holiest places in the area. Followers think that it is where Radha and Krishna rest after Raas Leela throughout the night.
Before dusk, the room is prepared by laying down a bed along with a layer of sandalwood paste, Tulsi leaves, paan, mishri, water, and neem sticks. The following day, the believers find that the bed has been messed up, sweets are partly consumed, water is absent, and bite marks are visible on the neem sticks.
The other mystery of Nidhivan is associated with Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. According to legends, Saint Swami Haridas, one of the most important personalities associated with the Bhakti movement, was able to find an idol of Lord Banke Bihari with his devotion. Half-opened eyes of the Lord are very symbolic to devotees. They believe that full sight of Krishna’s godly look is too divine for humans to bear.
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