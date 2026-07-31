From sacred origins to reinvention, Parinama charts the remarkable story of this classical dance form

Bharatanatyam has travelled a remarkable path through history. What began as a sacred practice in temples evolved through royal courts, endured periods of decline under colonial rule and eventually found renewed life on modern stages. Today, the classical form navigates an era shaped by social media and shrinking attention spans.

For Bharatanatyam exponent Dr Shrusti Budhori Sharma, this very journey forms the foundation of Parinama, her presentation at Natya Tarangini.

Through dance, music and storytelling, she hopes to take audiences through the evolution of the art form while reconnecting them with its deeper essence

“Parinama is about the journey of Bharatanatyam,” says Shrusti. “You shall see its evolution from the time it was performed in temples, to the period when it flourished under royal patronage, then the challenges it faced and finally its renaissance, when it was brought back to the stage and eventually even the silver screen. The pieces I have selected are all resonant with that thought.”

The idea emerged from a shared vision between the organisers and the artiste herself. While Natya Tarangini was initially conceived by Saga Celebrations’ Sudha Kuchalakanti and Sai Geetha Rajput, Shrusti saw an opportunity to present a theme that would educate as much as it entertained. “What inspired me was the fact that unlike earlier generations, people today don’t always have exposure to quality Bharatanatyam,” she says. “Because there is so much content available and patience levels have reduced, artistes often feel pressured to create fusions that do not necessarily show the essence of the art form in its truest sense. We wanted to bring audiences back to what Bharatanatyam really is.”