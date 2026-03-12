Smithsonian to return recovered slave ship timber to South Africa

A key artefact from the trans-Atlantic slave trade displayed at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington will soon be removed from its gallery as a long-standing international loan agreement comes to an end.

Slave ship timber to leave Smithsonian slavery exhibit after loan ends

The artefact — a 33-pound timber fragment from the slave ship São José-Paquete de Africa — has been part of the museum’s Slavery and Freedom exhibition since the institution opened in 2016. Later this month, the piece will be taken off display and prepared for its return to South Africa.

The timber is one of several items recovered from the wreck of the Portuguese vessel, which sank off the coast of Cape Town in 1794 while transporting enslaved Africans from Mozambique to Brazil. The ship was carrying more than 400 captives when it struck a rock and went down. Historical accounts suggest that roughly half of those on board died, while the survivors were sold into slavery in the Western Cape.

The shipwreck was identified and studied after underwater investigations in 2015 confirmed the vessel’s link to the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Researchers working with the international Slave Wrecks Project helped verify the site, making it one of the earliest known recovered wrecks of a ship involved in transporting enslaved Africans who died during the voyage.

Displayed on the lowest public level of the museum, the timber has been presented in a darkened gallery that examines the Middle Passage — the forced maritime journey endured by millions of Africans during the slave trade. Suspended above a shadowy space and positioned beside a ballast stone used as counterweight on the ship, the fragment has served as a stark physical reminder of that history.