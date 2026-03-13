Centuries of Manganiyar music travel from Rajasthan’s Thar desert to Hyderabad with the Barmer Boys

A

There have been many. Starting with our first big show abroad — at the Roskilde Festival, where we performed between OutKast and the Rolling Stones. Standing on that stage, representing Rajasthan on one of Europe’s biggest platforms, was surreal. It is still tough to explain the reaction we got from the audience. Most recently at WOMAD in 2022, something truly magical happened.

We were performing Sufi kalaams, and as we sang, we could see people in the audience with tears streaming down their faces. After the show, someone came up and said, “I don’t understand a single word, but I felt everything.” It only proves the cliché — music is a universal language. The devotion, the emotion, and the energy transcend barriers of language and culture.