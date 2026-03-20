Rajadhiraaj Yatra: A grand Krishna musical brings mythology to life in Chennai

Having mesmerised audiences in cities across India and in Dubai, we ask Bhoomi which episode from Krishna’s life in Vrindavan, Mathura, or Dwarka packs the biggest dramatic punch on stage, and she responds, “The essence of Krishna lies in love, and the Radha-Krishna relationship is deeply magical, filled with emotion and devotion. Another powerful aspect is the bond between a mother and son, as seen in the relationship between Yashoda and Krishna. These elements create some of the most moving moments on stage. One of the most challenging aspects was portraying the unity of Krishna’s different forms, showing that Shri Krishna, Srinathji, and Dwarkadhish are all manifestations of the same divine being. Conveying this clearly required careful thought and execution.”

To get that authenticity just right, the team went all in, like Krishna plunging into a pot of freshly churned butter. “A significant amount of research went into the production, almost one and a half years. The team travelled extensively, including visits to Nathdwara and Dwarka, and interacted with local communities. They even spoke with individuals over the age of 90, gathering insights and documenting details to ensure authenticity.”

So, what keeps Krishna relevant across generations? “Krishna continues to resonate with modern audiences because his presence can be felt everywhere, even in a child. His message of doing good and spreading positivity remains timeless. Many of our performances have left audiences deeply emotional. One particularly moving moment is when Krishna leaves his mother and goes to Mathura, often bringing a large portion of the audience to tears. In one instance, an elderly woman brought her Lala, a small idol of Krishna, to the show. She later shared that she not only enjoyed the performance but felt that her Lala did as well. During the Raas, she experienced a sense that her Lala was present on stage with the gopis. Many audience members have expressed that they feel transported to Vrindavan or Mathura, as though witnessing these events unfold before their eyes.”

She adds that Chennai audiences stepping into this magical world for the first time are in for an unforgettable, goosebump-inducing experience. “Audiences can expect live music, powerful performances, and a deeply emotional experience. It is among the few productions that present Bal Krishna, youthful Krishna, and Raja Swaroop Krishna together in a single performance. The Chennai audience is expected to find it both engaging and memorable.”

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