Rajadhiraaj Yatra: A grand Krishna musical brings mythology to life in Chennai

Chennai’s connoisseurs of culture, let the flute’s melody guide you this weekend as a celestial spectacle is all set to unfold. Yes, Lord Krishna is about to descend in a form that redefines the divine. With his signature charm, mischief, and wisdom, Krishna’s story is being reimagined as a full-blown musical and theatrical spectacle, as the show Rajadhiraaj Yatra makes its much-anticipated debut in the city. Think epic storytelling, live music, and larger-than-life visuals, all rolled into one immersive stage experience.
The musical blends traditional storytelling with contemporary stagecraft, bringing Krishna’s journey from Vraj and Vrindavan to Mathura and Dwarka to life through music, choreography, and cinematic visuals. Backed by producer Dhanraj Nathwani, the production arrives in Chennai after successful runs in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Surat, Bengaluru, and Dubai.
At its core, the show is a labour of love, and that sentiment comes straight from executive producer Bhoomi Nathwani. “The idea behind conceptualising Rajadhiraaj came from a deeply personal place. My family and I have always been devoted to Shri Krishna, and we also perform seva at home. I have two young children, aged seven and five, and they were constantly curious, asking questions about Srinathji and Dwarka. We realised there wasn’t much available that could explain these concepts in a way that appealed to all age groups, from children to adults to the elderly. We wanted to create something that everyone could understand and enjoy together. A musical felt like the perfect format, as it naturally engages people of all ages. It allows families to experience it collectively, whether it’s parents with children or extended family members. The aim was to create something that works as both a family outing and an educational experience about Shri Krishna.”
So, how does this production present Krishna in a way that audiences may not have experienced before in Indian theatre? “This production is unique because everything is performed live. The music, singing, and dialogue delivery all happen in real time. The performers are simultaneously acting, dancing, and singing, which makes this musical stand apart. Additionally, for the first time in Indian theatre, both Dwarka and Srinathji have been portrayed together on the same stage in a single production.”
Scale-wise, Bhoomi tells us that this isn’t one’s average night at the theatre. Rajadhiraaj Yatra is one of India’s largest original stage musicals, featuring over 100 performers, including 40-plus dancers, 20 original compositions, and more than 500 custom-designed costumes.
What’s interesting is that the creative line-up reads like a who’s who of the Indian arts and entertainment industry. Penned by Prasoon Joshi, directed by Shruti Sharma of Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast fame, with music by Sachin–Jigar, production design by Omung Kumar, and choreography and costumes by Neeta Lulla, the musical brings together Bollywood’s finest talent for a truly spectacular experience.
Choreography by Bertwin D’Souza and Shampa Gopikrishna brings the stage to life, while creative producers Parthiv Gohil and Viral Rachh steer the artistic vision, supported by Raam Mori’s in-depth research that anchors the story in rich cultural detail. Bhoomi sums up the scale and collaboration. “Padma Shri Prasoon Joshi’s lyrics and compositions are exceptional. Shruti was brought on board as director after her work on Aladdin demonstrated a strong ability to create magical moments on stage. Creative producers Viral Rachh and Parthiv Goel contributed significantly, along with Raam Mori, who played a key role in the research. Costume design was handled by Neeta Lulla, known for her experience in theatre. The music was composed by Sachin–Jigar, with additional contributions from Omung Shah, and choreography by Bertwin and Shampa. “
In fact, music plays a central role in Rajadhiraaj Yatra, featuring 20 original compositions by Sachin–Jigar created specifically for the production, blending Western symphonic arrangements, Indian classical traditions, Haveli Sangeet, Gujarati and Rajasthani folk influences, and Hindustani semi-classical elements. Bhoomi tells us, “This fusion was intentional, designed to appeal not only to Indian audiences but also to international viewers. The play has been translated into English with subtitles, allowing it to reach a wider audience. It has also been performed in Dubai at the opera during the month of Ramadan, with strong support from the UAE government.”
Having mesmerised audiences in cities across India and in Dubai, we ask Bhoomi which episode from Krishna’s life in Vrindavan, Mathura, or Dwarka packs the biggest dramatic punch on stage, and she responds, “The essence of Krishna lies in love, and the Radha-Krishna relationship is deeply magical, filled with emotion and devotion. Another powerful aspect is the bond between a mother and son, as seen in the relationship between Yashoda and Krishna. These elements create some of the most moving moments on stage. One of the most challenging aspects was portraying the unity of Krishna’s different forms, showing that Shri Krishna, Srinathji, and Dwarkadhish are all manifestations of the same divine being. Conveying this clearly required careful thought and execution.”
To get that authenticity just right, the team went all in, like Krishna plunging into a pot of freshly churned butter. “A significant amount of research went into the production, almost one and a half years. The team travelled extensively, including visits to Nathdwara and Dwarka, and interacted with local communities. They even spoke with individuals over the age of 90, gathering insights and documenting details to ensure authenticity.”
So, what keeps Krishna relevant across generations? “Krishna continues to resonate with modern audiences because his presence can be felt everywhere, even in a child. His message of doing good and spreading positivity remains timeless. Many of our performances have left audiences deeply emotional. One particularly moving moment is when Krishna leaves his mother and goes to Mathura, often bringing a large portion of the audience to tears. In one instance, an elderly woman brought her Lala, a small idol of Krishna, to the show. She later shared that she not only enjoyed the performance but felt that her Lala did as well. During the Raas, she experienced a sense that her Lala was present on stage with the gopis. Many audience members have expressed that they feel transported to Vrindavan or Mathura, as though witnessing these events unfold before their eyes.”
She adds that Chennai audiences stepping into this magical world for the first time are in for an unforgettable, goosebump-inducing experience. “Audiences can expect live music, powerful performances, and a deeply emotional experience. It is among the few productions that present Bal Krishna, youthful Krishna, and Raja Swaroop Krishna together in a single performance. The Chennai audience is expected to find it both engaging and memorable.”
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