Indo-Australian production Guuranda brings Narungga creation stories, music and shadow puppetry to Chennai

Chennai is about to play host to a fascinating Indo-Australian creative mash-up as GUURANDA x KMMC lands in the city with an evening of storytelling, music, and movement. The collaboration brings together award-winning theatreperson and choreographer Jacob Boehme from the Narungga and Kaurna Nations of South Australia, the KM Music Conservatory, Shreya Nagarajan Singh Arts Development Consultancy, and puppeteer B Muthuchandran’s Tholpaavai Koothu Group. The production centres on Guuranda, the Narungga name for Yorke Peninsula, home to the stories that shape the performance.

From South Australia to Chennai: Guuranda blends Narungga culture with Indian music and dance

So, how has the work evolved for Chennai? “The work premiered at the Adelaide Festival in 2024. Its evolution into Gurranda with the KM Music Conservatory in Chennai began later that year when I visited the city with my two aunties, along with Shreya. During that visit, we spent some time at KMMC and sat in on a vocal composition class. Listening to the students sing sparked a rather ambitious idea. I turned to Shreya and Adam (Greig) of KM Conservatory and suggested that we take the sound design from the original work and collaborate with the students at KMMC so they could rearrange the songs for their choir. Three of them created choral arrangements of the original songs. The choir at KMMC has been learning the Narungga language, songs and cultural context. Over the past month, we have also been working online with dancers based in India. Together we’ve been developing new choreography for the show using a technique I use called memory and movement. In essence, everyone involved — the dancers, singers and collaborators — has been learning about Narungga culture as part of the creative process.”

He adds, “For context, the Narungga people are part of Australia’s First Nations communities. There are roughly 250 indigenous languages still spoken today; before British colonisation there were more than 500. Because of that, sharing and preserving language and cultural knowledge is incredibly important to us.”

The collaboration has also revealed some unexpected cultural echoes. “While learning about Narungga culture, we noticed something remarkable. Many of the words sounded very similar to Tamil words, although they had different meanings. For example, the word ‘Nandu’ appears in both languages. In Tamil, it means ‘crab’, but in Narungga, it carries a completely different meaning. When we heard the phrase ‘Nandu Vanducha’, we initially joked that it sounded as if someone was announcing the arrival of a crab! Moments like this hint at the possibility of old cultural connections between South India and Australia. While not widely documented, some historians and researchers believe that contact between these regions may date back many centuries,”notes Shreya.

Jacob echoes her sentiments, “Another interesting connection arose during earlier research we conducted for a project about dingoes. We discovered that the ancient landmasses of Sunda and Sahul once connected parts of Southeast Asia and Australia. Genetic research suggests that the Australian dingo and the Indian pariah dog share the same DNA lineage. These links suggest ancient pathways of migration, trade and cohabitation that may go back as far as 18,000 years.”

Moving on to the performance, what can the audience in Chennai expect? Jacob reveals, “The performance itself presents three major creation stories from Narungga. The first tells the story of the creation of Spencer Gulf, a large body of water in South Australia. The story aligns with the rising sea levels at the end of the last Ice Age, around 11,000 years ago. The second story is about Buzra the Giant, a legendary figure who travels across the land fighting and shaping the landscape through his actions. That story will be performed in Tamil through traditional shadow puppetry by the artiste Muthu and his team. It has been quite special to entrust one of our creation stories to a Tamil puppeteer who will reinterpret it through his own artistic tradition. The third story is the tale of Godly, a dingo creation story. It is essentially a moral story about a boy who tells lies and learns the consequences of his behaviour.