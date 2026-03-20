This youth-led initiative is redefining how Trivandrum engages with culture

A

A trip to Bengaluru in 2025 changed how we looked at a city’s cultural life. One evening, while browsing platforms like BookMyShow and District, we saw how many events were happening across music, art and nightlife. It felt like the city always had something to offer and that culture stayed with us. When we returned to Trivandrum and met at college, we realised how limited our options were here — mostly dinners, cafés, beach walks, movies or late-night chai. While those are special in their own way, there wasn’t a consistent event culture or a platform for emerging artists. That gap made us think about building something ourselves. That’s how the idea of LiveByONC came about.