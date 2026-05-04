The Long Parade: Annelies Van Baelen’s Hyderabad showcase traces evolution from fish to human emotion in vivid colour

From the earliest aquatic life to complex human societies, each stage of evolution reflects a shift in perception and expression. In art, it becomes a metaphor that explores how humans moved beyond survival to create meaning, and beauty in the world around them.
At her latest exhibition, The Long Parade, Annelies Van Baelen invites viewers to journey through this sweeping narrative of evolution, beginning with aquatic life and culminating in symbolic human expression. “It goes back all the way to humans evolving from fish. So it starts with a lot of fish, the colourfulness, the iridescence of fish in the water in all different shapes and forms. It then goes into other species and how we evolved into different animals, and then finally into human,” she says.
For Annelies, becoming human is only part of the story. What follows is just as important. “When we became humans, that was not enough for us. We wanted much more than just being there with our bodies. We wanted to have perfection, so we started creating masks in our resemblance. Then we created symbolism because we wanted to express our feelings not always in words but also in visual things,” she explains.
A defining feature of her work is the interplay of mediums, each shaping a different emotional register. She primarily works with acrylic and resin on aluminum, using each deliberately. “Acrylic painting helps bring that intricate and soft sentimentality to life. The portraits of people are very tender and have a very strong human regard, and the same applies to animals because there is a lot of detailing,” she shares.
In contrast, her resin works embrace movement and openness. “The aluminum and resin works are about fluidity, things flowing from one part of the artwork to the other. There are no real boundaries and things are running over the painting as freely as they want,” she says.
Using aluminum also reflects a desire to break away from traditional formats. “I felt this square or rectangular shape was very limited and it confined you to a specific space. So I decided to cut out the exact shape I wanted, and this eliminates the need for a background because the whole wall becomes the backdrop for the painting,” she explains.
With a background in psychology, Annelies approaches art as an exploration of perception and emotion. “Everything is psychology. What drives human desires and where your eye goes when you are looking at the painting,” she says. This is especially visible in her focus on eyes as a recurring motif. “I think the eye is the mirror of the soul, so when you look at my artworks you will see very strong and very detailed eyes that bring to life an expression and a human emotion,” she shares.
Even when her imagery touches on darker subjects, her use of colour reshapes the emotional experience. “I believe there is a lot of negativity in the world as it is, and I believe a lot in balance. I want to bring something that is vibrant and that makes you happy even if sometimes I depict things that might not be very positive,” she says.
Having lived between Belgium and India, her work reflects a gradual cultural synthesis. “There is a lot of warmth and colour in Indian culture and I can see that it is reflecting in my artwork since I lived here. Back in Belgium I was holding back a little bit more, but here there are no limitations and if it feels good and looks good you should just go with it,” she shares.
At the end of the day for Annelies, art is less about critique and more about comfort. “For me it is a refuge. I want that kind of respite of negativity and a moment where everything feels colourful and there is nothing to worry about,” she concludes.
Free entry.
On till May 23, 9 am to 11 pm.
At Maison D’Art, Banjara, Banjara Hills.
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