The Long Parade: Annelies Van Baelen’s Hyderabad showcase traces evolution from fish to human emotion in vivid colour

For Annelies, becoming human is only part of the story. What follows is just as important. “When we became humans, that was not enough for us. We wanted much more than just being there with our bodies. We wanted to have perfection, so we started creating masks in our resemblance. Then we created symbolism because we wanted to express our feelings not always in words but also in visual things,” she explains.

A defining feature of her work is the interplay of mediums, each shaping a different emotional register. She primarily works with acrylic and resin on aluminum, using each deliberately. “Acrylic painting helps bring that intricate and soft sentimentality to life. The portraits of people are very tender and have a very strong human regard, and the same applies to animals because there is a lot of detailing,” she shares.

In contrast, her resin works embrace movement and openness. “The aluminum and resin works are about fluidity, things flowing from one part of the artwork to the other. There are no real boundaries and things are running over the painting as freely as they want,” she says.

Using aluminum also reflects a desire to break away from traditional formats. “I felt this square or rectangular shape was very limited and it confined you to a specific space. So I decided to cut out the exact shape I wanted, and this eliminates the need for a background because the whole wall becomes the backdrop for the painting,” she explains.