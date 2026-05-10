Syama Prasad Mookerjee's mysterious death in Kashmir: Questions around his final journey remain unsolved

The primary room in which Syama Prasad Mookerjee was housed was about 10 feet x 11 feet in size. His two companions Guru Datt Vaid and Tek Chand were lodged in two other rooms. Later on, when Praja Parishad Chief Prem Nath Dogra was brought here, a tent had to be erected outside because there was no space inside.

According to reports, there were very basic health facilities provided at the camp. Any doctor had to be fetched from Srinagar. The communication facilities too were inadequate. The nearest telephone was some 100 yards away at an office of the waterworks.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee breathed his last while under arrest on June 23, 1953, some weeks later. The death resulted in endless discussions about the possibility that he had been poorly handled both medically and during his incarceration. Even though a conspiracy was not proven, the events at the end of his life remain an interesting topic among the masses even up to date.