Could not sleep without drinking: Neetu Kapoor on coping with Rishi Kapoor’s death

Hindi cinema veteran Neetu Kapoor has shared a candid account of the emotional turmoil she faced following the death of her husband, the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. Speaking on a podcast hosted by Soha Ali Khan alongside her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu revealed the ‘darkest phase’ of her life, which included a struggle with alcohol and chronic insomnia.

Neetu Kapoor on battling alcoholism following Rishi Kapoor’s death

Rishi passed away in April 2020 after a two-year battle with leukaemia, leaving Neetu devastated after 40 years of marriage. The actor confessed that the void left by his departure led her into a difficult cycle. “When he passed away, for two or three months, I could not sleep. And I got into drinking,” she admitted. “I started drinking, and then I could not sleep without it. I just needed to numb my head.”