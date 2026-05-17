All about the 1000 YO Chola copper plates that the Netherlands has returned to India

The unique collection of Chola copper plates from 11th-century has been officially handed back to India from the Netherlands. This has taken place in a formal event that was organized at Leiden University in the presence of Indian PM Narendra Modi and Dutch PM Rob Jetten. It is an end to the centuries-old presence in Europe of one of the greatest historical documents that have emerged from South India. It is estimated that the document was removed from India about 300 years ago and it has been preserved in Leiden University's collection of Asia.

What are the Chola copper plates and why are they important?

The Chola copper plates were made up of 21 copper plates which were inscribed in the period of the Chola dynasty in the 11th century. These are from the periods of King Rajaraja Chola I and his successor King Rajendra Chola I. The weight of these plates is approximately 30 kilograms and they are tied together using a bronze ring, which carries the royal seal of King Rajendra Chola I.