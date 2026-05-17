Relive 90s India with Papa Painter, a play highlighting the father-son relationship

A

When I started writing Papa Painter , I was actually trying to revisit one specific childhood memory, when my father stepped in to protect me from being bullied at school. That day, he became a superhero in my eyes. But as we grow older, this relationship becomes far more layered and complex. I found myself wanting to explore all the stages that came after that moment. The story became deeply personal, and I think that’s precisely what makes it universal. Since, I grew up in the 90s, writing from lived experience naturally brought in the 90s world. I did not consciously insert nostalgia, it emerged organically.