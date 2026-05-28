Stoning Of The Devil: All you need to know about this sacred Hajj ritual in Makkah

The Stoning Of The Devil, an essential part of Hajj, once again became the center of global focus as over 1.7 million people participated in the ritual in Saudi Arabia. In this ritual, pilgrims throw pebbles on stone pillars to express their resistance against evil forces. This year, the pilgrimage was conducted under scorching heat as the temperature soared up to about 44 degrees Celsius.
The ritual of Stoning Of The Devil stems from the legend of Hazrat Abraham (Ibrahim) and Hazrat Ishmael (Ismail). It is believed in Islam that Satan attempted to obstruct Abraham from complying with God’s order to kill his son. As per the tradition, Satan was seen at three different places. At each place, he was pelted with stones.
This ritual takes place when the pilgrims throw stones at the three concrete pillars located in Mina. The throwing of the pebbles symbolizes rejection of temptation and evil. Stoning Of The Devil is a very emotional event for many pilgrims; people usually pray while doing it.
The circumstances prevailing at this year’s Hajj in Stoning of the Devil were especially difficult due to the excessive heat experienced in Makkah and Mina. The temperature rose up to 44 degrees Centigrade while over 1.7 million pilgrims made their way from one holy place to another. The pilgrims wore their white clothes and carried umbrellas, spraying themselves with water to keep cool.
Even with many people, the ritual of Mina is much more orderly than it was in previous decades where the problem of overcrowding posed some risk to pilgrims. The ritual of Stoning Of The Devil takes place today through the pillars which have been structured for this purpose.
Before proceeding with the Stoning Of The Devil, pilgrims congregated on the mountain of Arafat. The pilgrims’ standing at Arafat marks one of the most emotional aspects of Hajj. Pilgrims then proceed to Mina where they perform the Stoning Of The Devil ritual before marking the beginning of the Eid al-Adha festival.