Stoning Of The Devil: All you need to know about this sacred Hajj ritual in Makkah

The Stoning Of The Devil, an essential part of Hajj, once again became the center of global focus as over 1.7 million people participated in the ritual in Saudi Arabia. In this ritual, pilgrims throw pebbles on stone pillars to express their resistance against evil forces. This year, the pilgrimage was conducted under scorching heat as the temperature soared up to about 44 degrees Celsius.

Stoning Of The Devil: Ritual, meaning and journey in Mina

The ritual of Stoning Of The Devil stems from the legend of Hazrat Abraham (Ibrahim) and Hazrat Ishmael (Ismail). It is believed in Islam that Satan attempted to obstruct Abraham from complying with God’s order to kill his son. As per the tradition, Satan was seen at three different places. At each place, he was pelted with stones.