Kolkata, March 28 (IANS): Fans of Nemai Ghosh mourned the famed photographer, who's known for his fruitful two-decade-long association with auteur Satyajit Ray. Ghosh died at his residence in Kolkata on following cardio-respiratory failure, a family member said.



Ghosh, 85, the only Indian lensman to have clicked film director Michaelangelo Antonioni at work, left behind his wife, a son and a daughter.



Ghosh, who was given India's fourth highest civil honour, the Padma Shri in 2010, worked with Ray from 1969 till the director's demise in 1992.



Fond of black and white photography, Ghosh always shot with an analogue camera and stayed away from digital ones.



He came in contact with Ray during the filming of Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne and the association continued till Ray's death after his last celluloid venture, Agantuk.



A theatre actor, Ghosh had worked with stage legend Utpal Dutt before he took to photography.



He had also worked with legendary film director Ritwik Ghatak in Jukti Takko Aar Gappo, Mrinal Sen in Interview and Calcutta 71, Goutam Ghose in Paar and Antarjali Jatra.



He was also the still photographer for Mira Nair's The Namesake when the shooting was done in Kolkata.



Ghosh also served on the board of jury at the 2007 National Film Awards.

The photographer hosted a number of exhibitions of his most famous pictures over the years and will be fondly remembered by the many admirers of his tireless work, and commitment to his craft.