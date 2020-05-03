New Delhi, May 3 (IANS): Nature Morte, the leading art gallery in the capital, which participates in the Frieze Art Fair every year, will be part of its virtual room this year too, from May 8 to May 15.



The title of their presentation, 'Research and Development', represents some of the latest research being conducted by a core group of gallery artists including Subodh Gupta, Jitish Kallat, Reena Saini Kallat, Bharti Kher, Manish Nai, Imran Qureshi, and Asim Waqif and Tanya Gupta.

In a diversity of mediums, they illustrate the breadth of artistic languages currently being employed by artists based in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Lahore.



Founder and Director of Nature Morte, Peter Nagy said, "The virtual space is now the primary space where both social interaction and learning occur. It is no longer a secondary space. Art, in its unlimited flexibility, can adapt itself to this space with speed and efficacy."



Manish Nai, one of the participating artists added, "In this lockdown, I recall the days when I used to work from my home, when my bedroom was also my studio, which is a common situation for many artists. I kept changing workplaces during the course of my career."

"Each time I felt I had established a permanent space, my work developed in a way that forced a change in location. Though I like the idea of a set routine and a settled space, I have learnt to adjust to the requirements and create a sense of permanence for myself in each new workspace."

"Currently, I am making sketches and also creating images on my phone. An artist's curiosity and the making of art should never stop. In that sense, artists carry their studios within themselves."

