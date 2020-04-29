New Delhi, April 29 (IANS): Several art galleries have partnered to launch In Touch, a digital exhibition platform, to present online exhibitions.



Ten galleries from India and Dubai have collaborated in the effort, including Chemould Prescott Road (Mumbai), Experimenter (Kolkata), Gallery Espace (New Delhi), Green Art Gallery (Dubai), Grey Noise (Dubai), Nature Morte (New Delhi), PHOTOINK (New Delhi), GALLERYSKE (Bangalore/New Delhi), The Third Line (Dubai) and Vadehra Art Gallery (New Delhi).



Editions of In Touch will be on view for a month with each gallery presenting an exhibition that will change with every following iteration.



The platform enables the art community to connect with each other through organised and synergistic exhibition-making that challenges traditional formats of engaging with art and brings together a diverse range of online programmes and exhibitions.



The initiative was conceived as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused an unprecedented physical closure of public spaces and cultural institutions worldwide.



The website - artintouch.in - hosts dedicated sections for each gallery's exhibitions through which viewers can consider the works on view and directly reach the participating galleries.



The In Touch platform will additionally host collateral online programming, including gallerist connects and artist talks conducted digitally. The first edition that commenced on April 24 will conclude on July 24.