Washington DC, April 20 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra on Monday lauded the World Health Organisation, Global Citizen and musician Lady Gaga for the success of the virtual concert One World: Together At Home and for being able to raise USD 127 million for COVID-19 relief.

"Im honored to have been a part of One World #TogetherAtHome last night. Thank you @glblctzn and @ladygaga for your creativity and humanity, and congratulations on raising $127.9M for COVID-19 relief," she tweeted.

"To all the healthcare workers out there, essential workers and everyone who is working through this...thank you for fighting for us every single day. Thank you, thank you, thank you...humanity will forever be indebted," she added.

The actor also took to Twitter and posted a video of her performance and also posted the video some of the other performances that she liked. Unlike many others who joined the musical event, Chopra spoke about the coronavirus and its impact.

She highlighted the problems being faced by the people in refugee camps across the globe and how containing the spread of the highly contagious virus is even more challenging in such areas.

"So, there is no question the impact COVID-19 has had across the globe. It has been unimaginable for all of us. There are 17 million people displaced in camps and shelters around the world including facilities here in the US, that impact is particularly devastating," said Quantico actor said.

"I have witnessed first-hand, some of the overcrowded, and unliveable conditions in refugee camps. Social distancing there is simply not an option. In order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in these specific communities, the needs are basic - healthcare, clean water, sanitation," she added.

The 37-year-old actor ended the speech by lauding World Health Organisation and Global Citizen for their endeavours.

"Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation are two organisations that I am personally very proud of, to stand alongside to fight against COVID-19. In the fight and this crisis, we truly cannot afford to leave them," she said.

Besides her performance the posted videos of several other performers like musicians Elton John and Lady Gaga.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and Global Citizen organised a show which was kickstarted by musician Lady Gaga.

Over 70 artists and celebrities from across the globe had joined the initiative of the online concert to thank and celebrate the healthcare workers fighting the pandemic.

Some of the artists that were a part of the show are Elton John, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Celine Dion, and the Rolling Stone.

According to reports, the virtual concert raised over USD 127 million for the relief efforts of COVID-19.

The show was hosted by the most popular hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert.