At Hyderabad's Kalakriti Art Gallery, symbolism and storytelling come together through the language of brush strokes

At Kalakriti Art Gallery, symbolism and storytelling have come together through the language of brush strokes and layers of intricacy. Two exhibits which are on display -- Myth, Memories and Marvelous Realities, and Lost and Found -- are a series of paintings made during the pandemic. A few abstract, a few intricate and a few illustrious, gallery owner Rekha Lahoti helps CE read between the hues.



Myth, Memories and Marvelous Realities -- which features works by Amit Lodh, Balaji Ponna, Biplab Sarkar, Kiyomi Talaulicar, Laxmipriya Panigrahi, Muktinath Mondal, Raka Panda and Vijay Kumar — explores the fluidity of memory and its ability to rewrite itself over time to create variations in personal narratives. “Each of these artists and their unique approach leads to the creation of multi-faceted and layered story structures or narrative assemblages, which can also be read as personal mythology, alternative history or as a collection of untold stories,” says Rekha.



The artworks visit contemporary dialogues, constructing macro-narratives through coding and accommodation of various micro-references. It has smaller, anecdotal narratives which, in turn, inform and enlarge the bigger picture.



On the other hand, Lost and Found is a visual journey through the art of Claire Iono, Dhruti Mahajan, Ishrath Humairah and Karishma Wadhwa. These are complex in composition, abstract, intense, spontaneous and deeply expressive. They are more ruminative, presenting large fields of colour that border on the sublime. “The works are a stunning mix of geometric abstraction and bio-morphic references.



They read like a rediscovered ancient treasure of totems and other sacred objects being among the most contemplative and entrancing. It is hard to miss how the general composition of these paintings is connected and in harmony with each other, despite being so different,” Rekha explains.



All the works on display are for sale.



Where: Kalakriti Art Gallery, Green Valley, Banjara Hills Road No. 4



When: Till January 3, 11 am-10 pm



What: Painting exhibition

