Paintings for positivity

Government hospitals in India often have the reputation of being unimpressive, with grey walls, stacked crowds and unclean corridors. Aiming to change this perception and make the hospital experience a positive one for patients and visitors, the Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Omandurar Estate has transformed its walls with beautiful artwork.

Also read: Upscale jewellery label Lai’s latest collection boasts of hand-painted miniatures embedded in silver

The walls of the building now showcase images of underwater scenes, beaches, landscapes and fauna; the ceiling flaunts artistic flora. To further their mission of making hospitals more pleasant, they are also focussing on customer service and maintenance of the interiors.