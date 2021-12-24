An ongoing group exhibition Nature Tales highlights how nature has changed over the last few years

City-based Shrishti Art Gallery is hosting a group art exhibition titled Nature Tales. The theme is interesting as one concedes that nature and landscape art has evolved dramatically over centuries much like the landscape around us. Though initially unacknowledged as a genre, landscape art has been a major theme for many artists over the centuries. Over the years, this subject has seen a wide range of interpretations and played a role in showcasing ideas and perspectives of the times gone by. Seven artists are showcasing their work — that include Alpana Vij, Amjum Rizve, Anilakumar Govindappa, Dibyendu Seal, Ganapati Hegde, Hardev Chauhan and Konda Srinivas Rao.

Artist Ganapati Hegde's artwork

Of hues and sequins

Ganapati Hegde says, "I was born and brought up in the coastal regions of Karnataka surrounded by nature. Fascinated by nature and its five elements — earth, fire, water, air and space — I have created my visual vocabulary with acrylic and oil on canvas." Hyderabad-based artist Konda Srinivas Rao's abstract take on nature and landscape painting add another dimension. "All my paintings are a play of colours, done in one sitting. I express my feelings through art," shares Srinivas. Another interesting work titled Fragrance of the City, on display, is by Bengaluru-based artist Anilakumar Govindappa. His woodcut print on archival paper artwork is a celebration of light. "Being a mixed-media artist enables me to explore a lot of options while working. For the Fragrance of the City, it took me 25 days to complete and it is inspired by the neon lights seen on bill boards on roads and a microscopic view of a city," explains Anila. Kerala-born artist Amjum Rizve's landscape work done with beads and sequins has added another dimension to the exhibition. "My mother and aunty were tailors and from them, I have been inspired to use beads and sequins in my artworks. The work on display is part of my ongoing series Flower Symmetry," concludes Amjum.

The exhibition is on till January 15 at Shrishti Art Gallery, Jubilee Hills (11 am to 7 pm).



