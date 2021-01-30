The pandemic and its impact continues to affect us and the art show, Realm of Nature at Art Houz, tries to capture this through the work of 12 artists. From sculptures and paintings to mixed media, the exhibits reflect the changing dynamics between humans and nature.

Jayanthi Shegar who has curated the show explains, “Realm of Nature is an amalgamation of work by 12 artists who usually work with nature as their subject. The pandemic made us realise how selfish man had been and how we hadn’t given nature its space. Through their work, the artists convey that nature can serve many purposes.”



Featured artists include Babu Jattakar, Biju Cherayath, Doddamani MG, Dr Gyanesh Mishra, Poornima Vaidyanathan, Priyaranjan Behera, Raghu Kondur, Runa Biswas, Santhosh Andrade, Sudhir Meher, Usha

Mishra and Vidya Venkatappa among others. “Most of these artists haven’t participated in too many shows. Babu Jattakar, who is also a professor at Chitrakala Parishath, explores nature and wind through his art. His compositions bring large landscapes within compact frames that are only as big as five by four inches,” explains the curator.



The work of Gyanesh Mishra is also quite interesting. The artist who usually works with terracotta has worked with brass, gold and silver. Then there’s also Doddamani MG who has explored the subject of animals that are in danger of extinction.

Until February 13. At Vasanthnagar



