The temperature is dipping across India, and New Year’s is just around the corner. While everyone is staying warm indoors, it is the perfect weather to step out for a quick holiday. While there are those who may opt to head to the hills, there are others who prefer the beach. However, for those who prefer neither and want to avoid large crowds considering the ongoing pandemic, we suggest you plan a holiday to the famed Brindavan Gardens near the royal city of Mysuru, in Karnataka. If you are wondering what’s so unique about these gardens, then there are more than one reasons to visit this verdurous destination.





Brindavan Gardens

Garden view

The Brindavan Gardens are known for its beautifully designed landscape, waterbodies and fountains, which have been immortalised in many Bollywood films such as Padosan, Sadak and Raja Hindustani. While it is said that the landscape follows the theme of the Mughal gardens and is inspired by the Shalimar Gardens of Kashmir, the gardens are unique because of the adjoining KRS Dam.

Although a day’s visit is recommended for tourists who are short on time, we suggest you stay amidst the gardens in the heritage property of Royal Orchid Brindavan. Built during the year 1909, as a guest house for engineers who were working on site to build the KRS dam, the property today is one of the luxury hotels from the Royal Orchid group.



Royal Orchid Brindavan

In the lap of nature

The pristine white building is a landmark destination hotel in South India. The over 100-year-old property has 24 rooms, of which 22 offer a view of the garden from the balcony. The hotel has been designed in such a way that guests can enjoy a bird’s eye view of the magnificent gardens from their balcony. Although it takes only a 45-minute drive to reach Mysuru city, it appears like the hotel is located somewhere far away from all the city buzz. During the day the only music you will hear is the rustle of leaves and chirping of different kinds of birds. At night you will hear the sound of fountains from the gardens and the high-pitched chirping of crickets.



The property is strategically located adjacent to the Cauvery River dam, so the temperature is usually humid during the day, and is pleasant at night. This calls for a walk around the garden at any time of the day. But those who would like to spend time indoors, for them the hotel offers facilities for indoor games such as billiards and carrom, and it also has toys and cycles to keep children engaged. If you are a content creator on social media, there’s a lot to capture at the premises. From black and white pictures that chronicle the making of the dam, heritage furniture, extravagant chandeliers, heads of wild animals displayed on walls, and ornamental mirrors to a giant chessboard in the backyard – you could spend hours capturing pictures and shooting videos. But nothing beats the joy of a walk in the gardens either early in the morning or late in the afternoon. The gardens are lit up in the evening with the colourful sights and sounds of water fountains. You could either enjoy these sights or watch the musical fountain show that takes place at regular intervals.

Brindavan Gardens in the evening

Bed n’ breakfast

When you come back to the hotel after a walk in the gardens, we suggest you check out the Elephant Bar for a drink. The bar is set up in the upper balcony of the hotel and faces the gardens, which means you could enjoy your drink while viewing the sunset or just watch the myriad colourful fountains. The CKS Restaurant offers different cuisines such as North Indian, South Indian and Chinese. We suggest you stick to the basics for lunch and dinner, but don’t miss the lavish breakfast spread particularly for its South Indian offerings. The freshly cooked fluffy Shavige Baath (vermicelli) and pillowy soft Idlis are a must-try. Those who love dosas, we suggest you customise it as per your taste.

A weekend is sufficient time to spend at the Royal Orchid Brindavan but if you are someone who likes the quiet company of nature, then a longer stay is recommended.



Tariff: Rs 5,000++ upwards



