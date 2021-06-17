Ever since then the pandemic hit, there have been a lot of questions and theories. Though scientists and researchers across the globe continue to seek answers, there are those who have been trying to find some explanations in pages of history — such as the Spanish Flu and the plague in India. While there has been a deluge of information, this virtual art show, an amalgamation of science and creativity, could probably offer some well-explained answers about such events from the past.



Titled Contagion, the online show hosted by the Science Gallery Bengaluru is a mix of 15 artworks, videos named ‘CO-VIDS’, reading material and interactive games all themed on the pandemic. It is curated by a team of advisors, along with Danielle Olsen, International Cultural Producer at Wellcome (a UK-based global charitable foundation working in the field of science) and Jahnavi Phalkey, a historian of science and founding director of Science Gallery Bengaluru. Contagion showcases diverse perspectives and voices through contemporary, historic, artistic and scientific exhibits.

Ants carrying leaf fragments - from the exhibit 'Putting the Ant into Antibiotics'. Image courtesy: John Innes Centre

The works displayed include Drawing the Bombay Plague by Ranjit Kandalgaonkar, Fluid Dialogues by Basse Stittgen and T Jayashree, Controlling the Plague in British India by Christos Lynteris, and other unique exhibits. “The goal of hosting Contagion is to help people with tools (referring to the art exhibits) to make up their mind so that they continue to ask questions. Because asking questions is the starting point of knowledge,” explains Jahnavi. Ranjit’s black-and-white drawing of the 1896 Bombay Plague is an interactive work that combines imagery from archived photographs and satirical cartoons from Hindi Punch, a monthly magazine archived at the Asiatic Library, Mumbai. Viewers can zoom in and click on markers to view informative and humorous content.



Apart from such extraordinary artworks, the CO-VIDS series is quite enlightening. The three-minute videos feature experts from medicine, epidemiology, public policy, history and psychiatry, who delve into their years of experience to answer questions about information and misinformation about the pandemic. Going forward, the organisers will host more events such as film screenings and mediator-led sessions.



