For some they may appear as a melange of aesthetically drawn lines, for others, they may provide an insight into what life means to its creators - this is the beauty of drawings. Unlike paintings that have the advantage of myriad colours and hues, drawings are bare and just out there. But it's this beauty of minimalism that makes them so unique and also showcases the talent of an artist and how well he or she can create magic with just simple lines. It's with this idea that Bengaluru-based Gallery Sumukha hosted the first part of 'The Drawing Show' earlier this year in January.

Now the second part of the exhibition, The Drawing Show - Part II, is open at the gallery. This segment features artworks by 21 contemporary artists who have carved a niche for themselves in the field of art. "The exhibition intends to re-examine the already established meaning of drawing and explore various contexts, ideas, and visual interpretations. These drawings are not just a composition of lines, dots, and forms but are comprised of thoughts that have taken visual forms and represent a complex layering of idea, medium, and expression; and these drawings help interpret their interrelation," states the concept note.

The show particularly highlights the contemporary approach to drawing and its position as a powerful language in arts. The artists whose works are featured in this exhibition, are established artists who work with mediums of painting, sculpture, printmaking, installations, and other contemporary hybrid mediums . However in this show, they are showcasing their drawings. "Through this exhibition, we are featuring the drawing works of these artists which are lesser known and that makes this exhibition significant," states the concept note. Expect artworks by Paresh Maity, K Laxma Goud, Seema Kohli, Jayasri Burman, Karl Antao, Nitish Bhattarcharjee, Sumedh Rajendran and others.

Until February 3, 11 am to 5 pm. By appointment. At Wilson Garden