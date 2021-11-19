Chennai-based Artist K Yuvaraj's solo exhibition explores the idea of inter-relationships between human beings and nature

Around the sixth century BCE, renowned Tamil poet and philosopher Kaniyan Poonkundranar wrote, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir (We harbour a feeling of kinship for all places and all people are our own) and Chennai-based painter K Yuvaraj is trying to reflect these words through his painting exhibition — Connectivity. The 14-day long solo exhibition showcases 12 large and 10 small works by Yuvaraj that explore the relationship with humans, nature and all living things around us. As you walk through the Kadambari Gallery of DakshinaChitra, you are immediately connected to the beauty of nature expressed in Yuvaraj’s paintings that feature mountains, trees, rivers and animals juxtaposed with human figures, in the backdrop of vivid blue monotones.

Art work by K Yuvaraj

Thought to meaning

“I strongly believe that all humans and living beings around us are interconnected in several ways. I react to the problems and difficulties faced by men and women in society and I continue to reflect on them because we do not think as one, as everything is politicised according to different interests,” says Yuvaraj, who continues to showcase his work at various art exhibitions including Lalit Kala Akademi’s group and young artists exhibitions. For this solo exhibition, Yuvaraj has also showcased an endearing depiction of the relationship between a family and their pet dogs, on canvas.

Artist K Yuvaraj

After graduating from the Government College of Fine Arts in Chennai, Yuvaraj started giving shape to his imagination and at times his political opinions. “I try to visualise my thoughts through my paintings in my own humble way and I resonate with Kaniyan Poonkundranar’s philosophy of everything being one,” says the 40-year-old artist.

November 18 to December 1. At DakshinaChitra.

