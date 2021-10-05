Coffee, canvas, conversations in cafes at metro cities

Brew or the brush? Mocha or montage? What came first? Frankly, it doesn’t matter. What matters is if conversations over coffee are also bringing in the canvas and the creativity. Some cafes have gone a step ahead to even create space for doodles, doll making and puppets. We take a look at how metro cities are housing tastefully done-up spaces rich with artworks to bring in the coffee and art connoisseurs alike.

TAC—The Art Café

Bay Shop No. 266, Industrial Area Phase I, Chandigarh

If you combine creativity, delicious food, art and a bohemian twist, you have TAC. Opened by the art-loving couple Atul and Sukriti, the cafe supports creators and their creativity. The walls of the place are festooned with food doodles, random paint and lovely murals by professional artists and amateurs. Their tables have napkin holders made from cassette tapes and shelves have art pieces created from pots. This cafe lets you read, write or doodle. They have provided stationery, paints, colours or anything else you need to let your creative juices flowing. “It all started with a pretty little pot-man. My wife has a knack for creating these art pieces. Soon, she was making them in bulk and we started hoarding them here. These small little guys are the reason behind the TAC,” says Atul, owner of TAC–The Art Cafe.

The Gallery

Road no 10, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

“At The Gallery café, you will find a seamless combination of art and food. I have been performing in the open mics here since it has opened up in the city and the experience is unmatched,” says singer Alick Bailey. The place has books, contemporary art and photographs. If you find their furniture novelty-like, it’s because they’re all hand-painted. They organise poetry, open mics and live music every Wednesday. But what sets The Gallery cafe apart is that you can buy anything you like, and yes, that includes the furniture!

Also read: At R’vive Cafe in Kilpauk, you could help someone with their mental health by simply ordering a cup of coffee

Coffee O Kobita

Bidhan Sarani, Shyambazar, Kolkata

The interiors of this cafe are divided into two floors - the lower one is inspired by the Kolkata skyline, while the second floor is a tribute to Feluda. They’ve got books, from the classics to contemporary ones. If you’re a writer, you can pen down your literary masterpieces, and they will hang them up on the walls of the cafe. Ankana Dey Choudhury fell in love with the typical Bengali ambience that the cafe offers. She says, “The cafe offers solace in the form of Bengali literature. Moreover, their menu card resembles a newspaper providing a history of the city along with delicious food. The old Calcutta-style windows with thick iron rods overlook the Shyambazaar metro station.”

You & I Arts Café

Mawroh-Mawtawar Road, Umshing-Mawkynroh, Shillong

The café is a melting pot of ideas, informative exchange and social interaction which draws together different positive techniques from around the world to encourage growth and development. Says Edy, a blogger who recently visited the cafe voices, “You & I rides the line between nostalgia and culture as it explores childhood memories through food, music and games.” They also have a small space for indulging in doll-making, hand-puppets, and other crafts that one might be interested in. The café features handicrafts made by local artists that can be purchased as souvenirs.