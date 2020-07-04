Of course, you don’t need a day to celebrate your fondness for chocolates, but if there is a dedicated day, we say, bring it on! Lavazza, the premium coffee brand from Italy, shares a delicious recipe and it is for the ones who love the sinful combination of rich dark chocolate and aromatic coffee. Note down the ingredients and method and throw a World Chocolate Day party! Don’t bother to invite us because we are already having one. Enjoy!

Ingredients

60 ml coffee

25 g sugar

3 eggs

60 ml cream

125 g 50% cocoa dark chocolate

100 g flour

20 g cocoa

75 g butter vanilla extract

Lemon zest

Method

FOR THE GANACHE CREAM

Whisk the two egg yolks with the sugar until they are pale and creamy.

Bring the cream to the boil.

Add the whisked yolks and cook up to a temperature of 90°C.

Add the coffee and stir well.

Pour the mixture over the finely chopped chocolate.

Stir until the chocolate is completely melted.

Cool in the refrigerator.

FOR THE DOUGH

Dice the butter and bring it to room temperature.

Make a well in the flour and cocoa.

Put the butter, sugar and egg into the well.

Mix the ingredients and then add the flour until you obtain a smooth dough. Refrigerate for one hour.

Spread the dough over the base and up the edges of your cake tin.

Use a fork to prick the bottom of the tart.

Bake in a non-ventilated oven at 180°C for 18 minutes.

Allow it to cool.

Presentation

Using a piping bag, fill the tart with the warm Ganache cream.

Refrigerate until the cream is completely cool.

Sprinkle with icing sugar and serve.