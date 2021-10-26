Bengaluru-based scrap artist Vinay Ganesh is making wondrous things from discarded glass bottles

A rocket launching station neatly tucked in a bottle, a semantic model of a thermal power plant, genetic engineering lab, a time machine — all crafted from scrap and discarded glass bottles. Vinay Ganesh, a 32-year-old design engineer based in Bengaluru, is giving a new dimension to upcycling.

Trash is never to be discarded away, says Vinay. Art and engineering balance gloriously in his artspace. “There is no doubt that trash is a treasure. There are countless ways in which you can upcycle articles. For me, bottle art is more of an exciting journey. I want to create something different always,” says Vinay.

Even as a child Vinay was enamoured by scrap and would collect them. “My brother was working as a hardware technician and then I would collect old circuit boards and another electronic scrap from him,” recalls Vinay, a native of Paravoor, Ernakulam. He was only 13 when he created a telecommunication system using scrap. He had upcycled around 200 old glass bottles so far.



For his thermal power plant, Vinay earned a place in the Indian Book of Records. Vinay had worked for a while at a thermal power plant. The experience inspired him to create a model of the plant using two old glass bottles and scrap. Inside the model genetic engineering lab, one can see DNA helix, heart and brain made from scrap. Buttons, watches, insulin bottles, metal pieces, pens, cotton and other everyday items align to make items like a time machine.



Although Vinay gets orders for customised gifts using bottles, he isn’t keen on the sales part. “I create art for the love of it and not for the money. I do not like copying and want to create something unique each time,” says Vinay.

The scrap shop is one of Vinay’s favourite places. “I collect whatever I can from scrap shops,” says Vinay, who is currently creating a bicycle with a GI wire and plans to put it in a bottle. “For me, the process of creation is exciting,” he says.