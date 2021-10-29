Indulge 14th Anniversary Special: Auroville Art Camp invites applications for the residential art program 

If you are an artist and feel that your work has the potential to inspire many a creative mind, then Auroville Art Camp is for you. The third edition of the art camp is scheduled to take place from March 12 to 19, 2022 and revolves around the theme of Every Finite is an Infinite. The workshop is open to creative minds from all over the world to manifest their artistic dreams and vision. The week-long camp will see the collaboration of Auroville artists with other participants, working on varied ideas centered around the theme. “In our selection, we will pay close attention to the way applicants are envisioning their research and work for the art camp with regard to the chosen theme,” say Claire and Hervé, the organisers of the art camp. Claire informs us that the applications have already opened for visual artists and art students.

To apply for the camp, one needs to submit complete biodata, artist statement, pictures of the recent works (five to 10 images) and details about the project one intends to work on at the camp, with a statement about an individual interpretation of the theme and objective to participate in the camp. The selected candidates will be provided with food, accommodation and travel allowances. “We try to provide an atmosphere where artists can work in peace and that encourages concentration and quality. We intend to start a communication between artists across the country with the ones living in Auroville while enabling the exchange of ideas and practices for emerging, established artists and art students,” Claire informs us, adding that the team expects to receive more applications from the artists living in Tamil Nadu . Ask about their selection process, and Claire explains that apart from the applicant’s quality of work, the emphasis will be on their purpose to be a part of this art camp. “We try to achieve a diversity of art practices and works with our selection of artists,” Claire says.

The last date for application is November 15.

