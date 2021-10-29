The Eclectic Embrace art exhibition at Gallery 78, reimagines life in the pandemic and the new normal

Celebrated artists from India and Sri Lanka come together to showcase their works at the ongoing art exhibition, The Eclectic Embrace, at Gallery 78. The pieces reflect themes of pandemic-induced uncertainties and suffering.

The featured contemporary artists include Atul Mahajan, Anirban Mishra, Goutam Pal, J Joseph Dhayalan, Monty Senarath Colombage, Sanjeewa Liyanage, Subrata Ghosh, Tanmay Santra, Tapasi Nath, and Vijayaraghavan S. Through the works, the artists aim to unravel life’s intriguing challenges. Art gives voice to all the challenges and changes people are going through, while also trying to move on and adjust to the new reality during the pandemic.

Elaborating on the show, Vijayaraghavan S, a visual artist focused on digital art, video art, stop-motion animation, drawing and painting, says, “The concept we had to work with was interesting — reimagining life in the pandemic — and we all had different takes on the subject. My work titled Traversing Reminiscence had more of a modern approach with juxtaposing QR codes on travel-related documents, and highlighting the restrictions on travelling due to the pandemic.”

Sculpture by artist Tapasi Nath



Hyderabad-based artist Goutam Pal’s artworks show empty beaches with pigeons flying overhead. Another piece that caught our eye was Kolkata-based artist Tapasi Nath’s bronze sculpture titled An Unknown Stranger. The sculpture is not only intriguing in the way it looks, but it also stands out from the rest of the pieces as it has no themes of nature, but chooses to explore the theme of reimagining life in the pandemic. Fantasy-3 in pen, ink and watercolour did by Monty Senarath Colambage, a senior ceramic artist from Sri Lanka takes the metaphorical route to portray the effects of the pandemic and the new reality. The contrasting colours of bright purple and blue with a human figure in myriad textures add more to the drama.

The visual dialogues by these artists create an interesting conversation over the aspects of life during the pandemic and its effects.



The exhibition is on till October 31, Gallery 78, Lane opposite Hitex gate (11 am to 5 pm)



