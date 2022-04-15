Artist Bhavani GS's solo show talks about environmental consciousness
The solo art show titled Fragmented Memories by Bengaluru-based artist opens on April 15 at State Art Gallery
Reshmi Chakravorty Published : 15th April 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 15th April 2022 12:00 AM
Nature has time and again borne the brunt of man-made disasters, be it the receding forest boundaries or creating concrete jungles at the cost of green cover. Highlighting the importance of safeguarding nature, the solo art show titled Fragmented Memories by Bengaluru-based artist Bhavani GS opens on April 15 at State Art Gallery.
Bhavani GS has been fascinated with art since childhood. Studying for a Masters in Painting at Chitrakala Parishat, Bengaluru after pursuing commerce was more useful as she gained more knowledge in the craft. She has been practicing art since 2000 and her initial works have been inspired by her childhood surroundings. Being born and raised in the mountain ranges of Kodagu, Karnataka, all her works have nature at the forefront. “The show was initially supposed to happen in March 2020, just when the pandemic hit. But during the pandemic, as I couldn’t venture out, I began missing my childhood roots near river Kaveri. Most of the 35 watercolour paintings on display were completed during the lockdowns. I am very happy to showcase in Hyderabad for the first time,” says Bhavani.
The show is on from April 15 — April 24, State Art Gallery, Kavuri Hills (11 am to 7 pm).
— reshmichakravorthy@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @reshmi190488
— reshmichakravorthy@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @reshmi190488