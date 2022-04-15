Artist Bhavani GS's solo show talks about environmental consciousness

Wild Roses and the Fox series

Bhavani GS has been fascinated with art since childhood. Studying for a Masters in Painting at Chitrakala Parishat, Bengaluru after pursuing commerce was more useful as she gained more knowledge in the craft. She has been practicing art since 2000 and her initial works have been inspired by her childhood surroundings. Being born and raised in the mountain ranges of Kodagu, Karnataka, all her works have nature at the forefront. “The show was initially supposed to happen in March 2020, just when the pandemic hit. But during the pandemic, as I couldn’t venture out, I began missing my childhood roots near river Kaveri. Most of the 35paintings on display were completed during the lockdowns. I am very happy to showcase in Hyderabad for the first time,” says Bhavani.