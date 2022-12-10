90-year-old artist Himmat Shah holds solo exhibition at Mumbai-based Tao Art Gallery 

“Any damn thing can be art. You just need to find your own grammar,” said 90-year-old artist Himmat Shah, on being asked what keeps him motivated to pursue art as a professional discipline even at this age. The eminent painter and sculptor is presently busy showcasing his solo exhibition at the Tao Art Gallery in Mumbai, which was unveiled on November 25. The installations and paintings at the exhibit depict the realities of life through his abstracted bronze and terracotta heads, which are considered his signature style. Making some room for us within his busy schedule, the artist indulged in a brief yet insightful conversation, talking about his early influences, signature style, and what inspires his relentless pursuit of art.

The exhibition

The bronze and terracotta sculptures at the exhibition have an almost-primitive appearance that mimics proto-historic iconography. Perhaps growing up in his hometown Lothal (Gujarat), the landscape of which is filled with remnants of Indus Valley Civilisation, contributed to the development of this signature style.

Early influences

As a young artist at Vadodara, Himmat learned avidly from Padma Bhushan-awarded artist N.S. Bendre in whom he saw the image of a modern artist, and from Padma Vibhushan-awarded artist K.G. Subramanyan, whose appraisal of folk art stimulated Himmat. However, Himmat’s teachers were not the only ones to influence his style. “Any piece of art, you see, does not come from thin air. It is rooted in reality. We (artists) draw inspiration from what we see around us. For instance, in my case, I believe even the artists of (the Rann of) Kutch have influenced my work,” Himmat said.

A sculpture by Himmat Shah at the exhibition

Favourite medium

Knowing that Himmat’s works span across mediums, we could not help but wonder — painting or sculpture — what satisfies him more as an artist? “Any medium works for me,” Himmat said pragmatically, “I do not have a favourite medium. What medium I choose at a given point in time depends on several factors. For instance, when I was a budding artist and did not have enough resources, I predominantly used clay as my medium – simply because it was cheaper than most other mediums. Gradually, I started using terracotta as a medium, before moving into slip casting. Slip casting ushered in a certain kind of sophistication into my work.”

In retrospect, however, the artist feels that working with clay helped him find his style. “And that was crucial for me because I have always been searching for my style in my own craft – I do not look at other people’s art with the intent to figure out my personal style,” Himmat added.

Soul searching

Even at the age of 90, Himmat continues his search for his “own medium and craft”, pushing boundaries in sculpture as well as painting. “I experiment a lot because I am still searching for — what I call ‘my style’ — in my sculptures,” he said. A manifestation of the idea can be found in the artist’s plan to unveil his studio in Jaipur early next year.

Himmat Shah with Tao Art Gallery curator Kalpana Shah

Elaborating on the reason behind opening a new studio, the artist said, “My home has become a giant storeroom now, housing innumerable paintings and sculptures (laughs). The new studio will provide a bigger storage space for my ever-increasing artwork. And hopefully, a new space in a beautiful city like Jaipur will imbue me with more energy to focus more on terracotta- and marble-casting.”

When asked about his plans for the near future, the artist expressed his interest in experimenting more across mediums like bronze, ceramic, marble, paper mache, terracotta, and wood. “In fact, my favourite pieces from my artwork are the ones that emerge as a surprise when I am working on something mundane and least expecting to create something spectacular,” Himmat explained.

Show must go on

But one gets curious – what drives the artist to work relentlessly even at this age? Himmat said, “kaam karne ka mazaa (the joy of working) keeps me going. When your work gives you pleasure, it never seems tiring.”

A bronze art installation by Himmat Shah

The only thing that one needs to go on, he feels, is courage. “Things only seem tough until you do it. You just have to have that leap of faith. I believe, the moment you take birth, you execute an act of courage, as you choose to exist. If you could do it then, why not now?” the artist rhetorically asked, before signing off to resume his work for the day.

Entry free. Till December 15, 11 am onwards. At Tao Art Gallery, Worli, Mumbai. Details: 0222491 8585

