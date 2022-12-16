‘I hope it will inspire the arts community’ Goa CM Pramod Pandurang Sawant inaugurates 5th edition of Serendipity Arts Festival

The streets of Panjim have come alive with the 9-day Serendipity Arts Festival that started on December 15. Much like its past editions, the fifth edition also promises to stay true to its core values of promoting arts and culture and ushering in public engagement. On opening day, the festival saw Pramod Pandurang Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa inaugurate SAF, Sunil Kant Munjal, Founder Patron SAF, and Smriti Rajgarhia, Director of SAF, speak on the occasion in the presence of various dignitaries and art innovators.

Goa CM said, “We are glad that the festival is coming back after a gap of two years. Goa is the melting pot for culture, and we want people to enjoy the community and the arts. While it is the responsibility of the state to boost tourism in Goa we need Foundations and patrons like Serendipity Arts and Munjal to provide impetus to the art movement and to strengthen culture. I hope that this festival will inspire the arts community at large to make Panjim and Goa the cultural hub for the region.”

The programming highlights of the festival include unforgettable experiences in drama, music, storytelling, Indian classical, fusion, folk, indie pop, rock, and other musical genres. Visitors will be treated to unique formats spanning exhibitions, talks, discussions, workshops, performances, public art projects, children’s programmes and more.

Speaking on the opening evening, Sunil Kant Munjal said, “It gives us great joy to be back in Goa with SAF's fifth physical edition after a gap of almost three years, and I would like to thank the government of Goa, CCP and ESG who have stood by us and all the curators who’ve put the projects together” Adding further on what’s new to expect, he mentioned, “This year we are also trying to take interdisciplinarity to a different level. We have experimented with different forms and intersections, hoping it will leave a lasting impression with audiences and visitors with the quality of projects, diverse art practices and creative experimentations within the arts.”

Addressing the evening, Smriti Rajgarhia said, “The Festival promises to enthral patrons, enthusiasts and new audiences alike with its many offerings from the world of the arts and its expanding boundaries. This year’s programmes continue to be inclusive and experimental in reflection of our values. We have stood by our beliefs and have brought more and more interesting and intriguing experiences within the fold of the Festival."

Additionally, keeping up with the smooth execution, the festival is also providing facilities like free shuttle services across all venues, 300 plus volunteers, fire safety measures, emergency medical help, free water stations and more.

Serendipity Arts Festival is ongoing till December 23 in Panjim, Goa.

