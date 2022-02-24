Kalakriti Art Gallery is to host a solo contemporary ceramic exhibit by artist Vinod Daroz, titled Aikyam: Oneness. The body of work reflects an undiluted celebration of the ceramic medium, as well as the artist’s wide experimentation with gilding technique and presentation.



Vinod is a Telugu living in Baroda. “I’m visiting Hyderabad after years and it feels like home,” he says. “Ceramic art has taken me all over the globe, thanks to this profession of my family — we are goldsmiths. But, I do not like gold at all, I don’t wear a single piece of jewellery, nor does my wife. But my work is always glittering with gold,” adds the artist, who sieves his clay, prepares his own colours and only relies on outsourcing liquid gold, copper and silver for his ceramics.



“I am deeply inspired by South Indian temple designs. All my major works have glimpses inspired from the Kanchipuram Temple. It depicts the patterns from the gopuram, the entrance of the temple, but they symbolically project the phallus and yoni (male and female sex organs)," the artist tells CE.



“We are not allowed to take pictures in the temple, so I keep the designs in my photographic memory and let it out when I work with earth (clay),” Vinod shares. “My work has been displayed all over the world. But in 2018, at an exhibition in China, a collector purchased my entire collection. This is his second exhibit in Hyderabad, the first one was held a decade ago,” he says.



Vinod was trained under Jyostna Bhatt, a renowned ceramic artist in the country. He found his own way in the market with his glittery touch.



What: Ceramic art exhibition

When: Thursday, from 6:30-8:30 pm

Where: Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills