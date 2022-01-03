The ongoing art exhibition in Puducherry explores the idea of reclaiming the past in the post-pandemic world

After the two uncertain years with fear clouding our minds and bleak thoughts for the future, it is now time to reclaim memories of a better past and embrace a new hope. And extending this idea of reclaiming the past is the month-long art exhibition titled Reclaiming The Absent Present at The Residency Towers in Puducherry. The art displayed here is themed around rebuilding dreams that were surrendered to the pandemic — and is displayed across the five-story hotel. The expo brings five artists from across India, whose work reflects their determination of the need to respond to all that an individual has lost in the last two years. “The idea was to give art lovers an experience and it works very well with artists who want to come out of a gallery space so that their work can reach many people,” explains Jitha Karthikeyan, artist and curator of the art show when asked if exhibitions are making their way out from art galleries.

Empty houses by Bhartti Verma

The theme naturally encourages a deep sense of emptiness and void on canvas. For instance, the metaphorical representation of empty rooms by Delhi-based artist Bhartti Verma reflects the overly crowded capital city which has no space for a quiet corner. Similarly, another Delhi-based artist Pranay Dutta’s work showcases an aerial view of the earth and people reaching for the stars, and he has used the sponge technique to express his creativity. “It’s a blend of past and present and evolution. It’s about the New Year and what we should look forward to,” says Jitha, who has also showcased her work of windows depicting her personal experience during the lockdown.

Sponge artwork by Pranay Dutta

Apart from paintings, a thought-provoking video presentation by Kerala-based artist TR Upendranath features the futuristic idea of building human life on the oceans and preserving nature in steel cages after the earth is damaged due to global warming.

Empty spaces

Meanwhile, we also explored this 75-room hotel which has had in the past hosted celebrity guests like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Expect ongoing art and music activities till the New Year with about 65 delectable dishes in their festive spread. We tried their Christmas cake which the chef told us had dried fruits that were soaked in spirits for a month.

